Clover Park Kids Can: Jupji Batth

Four Heroes Elementary School third grader Jupji Batth loves nature. She enjoys experiencing the sights and sounds the outdoors offer, and she sees it as a place to conquer new challenges. She climbs rocks and trees to give herself new goals to overcome.

She takes the same approach in the classroom. She excels at reading and her dedication to her math work has her performing above grade level. She participates in Highly Capable and is often willing to take on extra work to supplement her learning.

“I like to try and challenge the teacher,” she said. “I ask a lot of questions to find more information so that I can learn more. It’s all about learning as much as I can.”

Jupji brings her curiosity to the classroom every day. She is always willing to explore new subjects and make new connections that help her gain a deeper understanding of what is being taught.

“She is such a huge value to our class as she contributes daily to our lessons and conversations,” said Four Heroes third grade teacher Phyllis Wyatt. “She is also always willing to step up and help others who are struggling to understand the material.”

Outside of school, Jupji is continually looking for new ways to engage her mind and abilities. She recently began learning how to roller blade and skateboard, and she plays the guitar so that she can become more familiar with music.

Jupji is one example of the more than 12,000 students in Clover Park School District who succeed inside and outside the classroom every day. Her drive to improve and thirst for new knowledge help her build toward a bright future.