181 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths confirmed Jan. 14

On Jan. 14, we confirmed 181 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths:

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Puyallup. He had no known underlying health conditions.

A man in his 50s from Tacoma. He had no known underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60s from Tacoma. He had no known underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Lakewood. He had no known underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton. He had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Lakewood. He had underlying health conditions.

We’re making changes to better reflect Healthy Washington-Roadmap to Recovery metrics. Expect to see updates on our dashboard and in our reporting cadence in the coming days.

We’re seeing an increase in cases and our overall positivity rate. The 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

We reported 3,973 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 283.8. Our totals are 29,328 cases and 355 deaths. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 440.5.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 399.2 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

Find more info on case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.

Find more info on COVID19 vaccines.

Find more information on schools.

Find more information on getting a COVID-19 test.

Find more information on how to gather with family safely.