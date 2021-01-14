Strickland Commemorates Korean American Day

Submitted by Katrina Martell, Communications Director for Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland.

On January 13, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) released the following statement recognizing Korean American Day, which celebrates the arrival of the first Korean immigrants to the U.S. on January 13, 1903 and honors the contributions of Korean Americans in all aspects of society.

“A Korean immigrant herself, my mother made the bold decision to come to America with her daughter and her husband – a new county where she didn’t really know anyone and didn’t speak the language. My mother’s resilience, strength, hard work, and accomplishments in the face of adversity are reflective of the rich values that the Korean-American community continues to offer our nation. I am proud to carry these values with me as a Member of the historically diverse 117th Congress. As the first Korean-American woman to be elected to Congress and the first African-American to represent Washington State at the federal level, I could not be more proud of my heritage. This is why it was so deeply personal to wear my Hanbok to my swearing-in ceremony earlier this month, which not only symbolizes my heritage and honors my mother, but also serves as a larger testament to the crucial importance of diversity in our nation, state, and the People’s House. To everyone celebrating in Washington’s 10th Congressional District, across our nation, and across the globe – I wish you a happy and safe Korean American Day!” said Strickland.

On January 3, Strickland became the first U.S. Representative to wear a Hanbok, the traditional dress of the Korean people, during her Congressional swearing-in ceremony in honor of her maternal heritage. Strickland also made history as the first Korean-American woman ever to be elected to Congress and the first African-American to represent Washington State at the federal level.