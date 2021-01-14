Jeremy Stubbs to Lead Annie Wright Upper School for Boys

Submitted by Annie Wright Schools.

Jeremy Stubbs has been appointed Director of the Upper School for Boys (USB) starting July 1, 2021. Stubbs will serve on the schools’ Senior Leadership Team, reporting directly to Head of Schools Jake Guadnola.

Mr. Stubbs joined Annie Wright Schools in 2015 as Math and Physics Teacher in the Upper School for Girls and as a Dorm Parent in 2016, living on campus until 2019. In 2017, he was appointed Dean of Students in the USB when the Annie Wright Board of Trustees announced the fall ‘17 opening of the new all-boys division. In July 2020, Stubbs was appointed to Assistant Director of the USB. During his tenure at Annie Wright, he has also taught math and physics in the USB, taught Grade 8 geometry, and coached Upper School girls volleyball. After earning his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Oklahoma State University, Stubbs taught high school math and computer science for ten years prior to joining Annie Wright. He completed his master’s in Private School Leadership from Klingenstein Center at Columbia University’s Teachers College in December of 2020.

Jeremy Stubbs

Stubbs will replace current USB Director Susan Bauska, who will retire in June after serving 31 years at Annie Wright Schools. “I am thrilled to know that Jeremy Stubbs will succeed me as the second Director of the Upper School for Boys at Annie Wright,” Bauska shared. “Jeremy and I have worked in an extraordinarily strong partnership together, building this new division at Annie Wright. He will both continue the work we have begun and move forward with exciting new initiatives, always with a goal of educating young men to see leadership as partnership, particularly with those different from themselves. The Upper School for Boys will be in exceptional hands with Jeremy as its leader.”

“The search committee was unanimous in its desire to have Jeremy Stubbs lead the Upper School for Boys,” shared Head of Annie Wright Schools Jake Guadnola. “Throughout his time at AWS, I’ve witnessed firsthand Jeremy’s unwavering commitment to students, parents, and faculty. He treats everyone within our community with respect, and he leads with integrity. I trust Jeremy implicitly, and I couldn’t be happier to have him leading the important work that needs doing in the Upper School for Boys.”

“This is an exciting time in the life of Annie Wright Schools,” shared Jeremy Stubbs. “The USB graduates its first class this spring, and we are only just beginning the work of creating a truly coordinate program. The foundation for the boys’ division is firmly in place, but there is more work to be done. It will be the job of the entire community to continue building this program, and I am honored to lead this work with the Director of the Upper School for Girls and the Head of Schools.”

Stubbs resides in Tacoma with his wife and fellow educator Katie Miller and their young son Benjamin.

Founded in Tacoma, Washington, in 1884, Annie Wright Schools serve students from age three through high school. Annie Wright Lower and Middle Schools offer co-ed programs in Preschool through Grade 8, while separate Upper Schools for boys and girls offer day and boarding options in Grades 9 through 12. Annie Wright is proud to be an International Baccalaureate World School. Learn more at www.aw.org.