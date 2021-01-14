January proclaimed Whole Child month

The Board of Park Commissioners has proclaimed that January be recognized as Whole Child Month in the City of Tacoma.

Tacoma Public Schools, the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, the City of Tacoma, the Children’s Museum of Tacoma, and other community service-delivery partners have collaboratively joined forces to provide youth development opportunities that assure more students from all socio-economic backgrounds can access programs and the range of developmental benefits they provide.

