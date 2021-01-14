CPSD Staff Spotlight: Oakbrook Elementary School librarian Dennis Selberg

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight features Oakbrook Elementary School librarian Dennis Selberg. He has been teaching in the district since 1992.

He began working at Oakbrook in 2005 as a fourth/fifth grade teacher because his son and daughter were attending the school. Oakbrook has been like a second home and family to him ever since.

“I love building the relationships with the kids, which is something you can really do if you stay in one spot for a long time,” he said. “It’s amazing to see your students go on and do amazing things like become doctors and lawyers.”

Originally from Aberdeen, Wash., Dennis now lives in the Oakbrook neighborhood and coaches cross country, baseball and girls soccer at Hudtloff Middle School. He always enjoys running into his students and former students around town.

“One of my favorite days of the years is Halloween,” he said. “Students are always so shocked when I open the door and they see me standing there with the bowl of candy.”