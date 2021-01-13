The BECU Foundation is Accepting Student Scholarship Applications

Submitted by BECU.

It’s that time of year again – the BECU Foundation is currently accepting applications from student members for its annual scholarship program! This year, the BECU Foundation is recognizing and awarding $2,500 scholarships to full-time high school seniors and undergraduates currently enrolled in an accredited two-year, four-year or technical college or university who play an active role in giving back to their community.

Other facts include:

Each awarded scholarship is renewable for two years ($5,000 total). With the help of our business partners, member donations and fundraising activities, we award a minimum of 25 scholarships each year.

Students pursuing a degree in healthcare, STEM or trade fields may qualify for a Washington State Opportunity Scholarship, which supports Washington residents on their path to high-demand careers. Applications are due by Thursday, February 11, 2021.

In 2020, the BECU Foundation awarded 64 student members either $2,500 or $3,500 scholarships each to use toward their postsecondary programs.

Since 1995, the BECU Foundation has awarded more than $3.3 million in scholarships to 1,246 student members. Volunteer activities have included mentoring elementary students, providing food to homeless shelters and assisting at local community centers, among others.

For more information on eligibility and to access the online application form, please visit www.becu.org/members-matter/community-involvement/scholarships. Note that BECU Foundation applications are due by 11:59 p.m. PST on Friday, February 26, 2021.