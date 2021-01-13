Letter: Clover Park School Board Lacks STUDENT Involvement

Submitted by KM Hills.

I attended the virtual January 11, 2021 Clover Park School Board Meeting and after listening to a presentation on an Equity and Inclusivity program utilized at Harrison Prep I was surprised to hear later that students have no representation or voice on the board itself.

My kids are grown but I remember the voice students were given in parent/teacher/student conferences. I also remember the acronym (P)arent (T)eacher (S)tudent (A)ssociation which also involved “S”tudents.

In addition to CSPD board meetings I have attended many Lakewood City Council Meetings and observed several presentations by the Youth Council. Of all the local boards and councils one would imagine the School Board would be the first to have a youth/student representative.

After all, I heard President Schafer state at the beginning of the January 11, 2021 meeting that students are their constituents; even though they are not the ones who vote them in to office. So, don’t you think the students/constituents deserve a seat at the table?

Can you think of any better way to offer CPSD students a Promising Future filled with equity than to offer them real world experience that would get them ready to participate in the community?

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.