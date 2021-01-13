City of Lakewood Soliciting Candidates for City Council Vacancy

There is currently a vacancy on the Lakewood City Council (Position 5). Pursuant to RCW 42.12.070 the City Council will have 90 days to appoint a qualified candidate to fill the vacant position.

City Council Position 5 is up for election in the 2021 General Election. The person elected for this position will assume office immediately after the 2021 General Election is certified.

The City asks Lakewood residents interested in filling this anticipated vacancy on the Lakewood City Council to submit a one-page letter of interest confirming their Lakewood residency, identifying why they are interested in serving the community in this capacity, and summarizing their qualifications. Candidates should also attach a resume to this letter of interest. Applicants must ensure these documents are received by the City Clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Documents may be mailed to Lakewood City Hall, Attention: City Clerk 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or emailed to Attention: City Clerk at bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.

The Lakewood City Council’s goal is to appoint a new councilmember to this anticipated vacancy no later than the March 15, 2021 Lakewood City Council Regular Meeting.

The City of Lakewood is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer that encourages, supports, and celebrates respect, empowerment, diversity, and inclusion for all. We welcome your contributions!