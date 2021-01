Chocolate Eclairs Baking Class presented by DuPont resident Ruth Egger will be held Thursday, February 4 at 1 p.m.

Join us on Zoom as we make delicious chocolate eclairs nestled in a raspberry and vanilla custard sauce!

This class is free! To register, text Amy Walker at (253)-405-9698 with name and email. Zoom link and ingredient list will be emailed out one week prior to the class.