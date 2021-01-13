423 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths confirmed Jan. 13

On Jan. 13, we confirmed 423 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths:

A woman in her 90s from Spanaway. She had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 100s from East Pierce County. Underlying health conditions unknown.

A man in his 90s from Gig Harbor. Underlying health conditions unknown.

A woman in her 80s from Puyallup. She had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from Puyallup. He had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from Tacoma. He had underlying health conditions.

A woman in his 90s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

The state reporting system resolved the lab processing delay, adding to today’s case count.

We’re seeing an increase in cases and our overall positivity rate. The 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

We reported 4,206 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 300.4. Our totals are 29,147 cases and 348 deaths. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 466.3.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 384.7 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

