Train Testing on Point Defiance Bypass Route to occur Jan. 16-17

On January 16-17, Sound Transit in partnership with WSDOT and Amtrak, will run trains on the Point Defiance Bypass for railroad signal testing. Trains will run from Tacoma Dome station to the Nisqually Junction. Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days with trains running at speeds up to 79 mph.

Travelers may experience traffic delays at railroad signal crossings and the public is asked to use extreme caution near the railroad right-of-way.

To ensure public safety, local police officers will control each at-grade railroad signal intersection during the two-day testing period.

Potential traffic delays could occur at the following at-grade signal crossings:

South 66th Street

South 74th Street

Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest

100th Street Southwest

108th Street Southwest

Bridgeport Way Southwest

Clover Creek Drive Southwest

41st Division Drive

DuPont – Steilacoom Road

This testing is in advance of the eventual resumption of Amtrak Cascades service to the Point Defiance Bypass later this year

Sound Transit Contact Information:

Scott Thompson

Public Information Officer

(206) 903-7838 or scott.thompson@soundtransit.org