Track installation on Division Avenue near Wright Park begins this week

Crews will start installing track on Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to I Street near Wright Park as soon as Thursday, Jan. 14. The contractor also will install track on the section of N. 1st St. near the triangle. During this work, Division Ave. will be closed to eastbound traffic from I St. to S. G St., and closed to westbound traffic near the triangle. Please follow the detour on N. 1st St., Division Ave., S. I St., 6th Ave, and St. Helens – thank you. To access Kaiser Permanente and Tacoma General from Stadium Way, continue on Stadium Way to N. 1st St. to Division Ave.

Along the existing Tacoma Link route, crews will survey the condition of the electrical fiber in underground vaults. Crews will conduct the fiber survey at night, starting tonight, Jan 11. Work hours are 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. This survey will take about two weeks.

Crews continue installing track on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way near Tacoma General and Mary Bridge hospitals, including across 5th St. and 6th Avenue. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To access the Emergency Department, please follow Martin Luther King Jr. Way south from Division Avenue and turn left at S. 5th St. Enter at S. 5th St. and exit through the alley to 6th Avenue. Please allow extra time to reach your destination – thank you.

In other areas, the contractor is installing a sewer line on Commerce St., the raceway and track on E. 25th St. near the Operations and Maintenance Facility, and the traction power substation along Stadium Way.

Looking ahead, crews plan to install signals and lighting at the MLK Jr. Way and S. 11th St. intersection, starting the week of Jan 18.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, I Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, 6th Avenue, S. 17th Street, S. 18th Street, and E. 25th Street.

When

Where

Commerce Street between S. 9th St. and crosswalk north of Theater District Station – street closure during working hours; southbound closure during non-working hours.

Division Avenue from I Street to S. G Street – eastbound closure; closed in both directions near the triangle at Yakima Ave/N. 1st St. Follow the detour on N. 1st St., Division Ave., S. I St., 6th Ave, and St. Helens.

N. 1st St. from N. G Street to Yakima Avenue – northbound lane closure near the triangle.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 7th Street to Jackson Hall — northbound lane closure. Follow the detour on S. J St.

6th Avenue east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

E. 25th Street from E. G St. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.