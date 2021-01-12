Statewide Flag Lowering to honor fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officers

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across the Nation.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.



Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.