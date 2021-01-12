Letter: The Scorpion and America

Submitted by John Simpson.

A number of fables demonstrate that vicious creatures cannot resist hurting others even when it is not in their interest to do so.

Here is one such paraphrased fable.

Just over four years ago, Donald Trump asked Americans if they would help him move from his business and television concerns to become President of the United States.

Americans were deeply divided about Mr. Trump. Some agreed with him; others did not.

But he assured Americans that he would work to make their country great again, and an electoral majority of Americans put him in the White House.

But during his first term Mr. Trump turned on, stung and hurt the American people. Angered by this duplicity – a duplicity that some had warned of before he became president – a clear majority of Americans in 2020 voted him out of office.

But as his poisonous words and actions filled the media – and as some deplorable Americans thought it patriotic to deface the seat of our democracy – many others wonder how and why this president could have allowed this to happen.

If aroused from his narcissistic indifference, the not-too-soon former president might say, “I couldn’t help it; it’s my nature.”

The meaning of the fable: This scorpion’s nature is treacherous and traitorous; let’s learn from recent events so as to not allow another such as Mr. Trump into America’s House.

