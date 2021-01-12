As Unemployment Soars, Home Care Job Opportunities Abound in Tacoma

Submitted by Home Instead Senior Care.

Tacoma, WA – January 11, 2021 – With the nation’s unemployment rate at its highest in nearly half a century, job opportunities in labor-abundant industries—such as retail and dining—are running dry. On average, more than 775,000 Americans each week have filed a new unemployment claim since the start of November.

Though jobs remain scarce in many industries, major online retailers and grocery stores have ramped up hiring during the pandemic, adding hundreds of thousands of employees to their workforce to meet growing consumer demand. While these companies continue to gain attention for rapid expansion, a lesser-known industry is setting out on a hiring expedition of its own: in-home caregiving.

“The demand for home care has grown exponentially over the last several years—and it continues to grow as more seniors isolate because of the pandemic,” said Lois Etienne, owner of the Tacoma Home Instead office. “Hospitals and clinics are overwhelmed. Professional caregivers can serve as an extension of the healthcare system and play a critical role in keeping vulnerable Tacoma seniors safe and healthy at home.”

With more Seattle-Tacoma seniors and families seeking support, Home Instead in Tacoma is looking to fill 10 CAREGiver positions in the area.

As part of Home Instead’s hiring week, the local franchise will encourage Tacoma individuals to explore a career path in home care. Applicants interested in part-time positions can visit HomeInstead.com/careers to learn more about working at Home Instead. The local franchise is offering benefits such as health insurance, vision and dental insurance, and paid time off to hired applicants.

From assisting with personal care and preparing meals, to running errands and providing companionship, CAREGivers help seniors with simple tasks that enable them to remain in their homes. The role is ideal for individuals seeking long-term job stability with a flexible schedule and supportive environment as well as continued opportunities for career growth.

“Caregiving is simply doing things to enhance the quality of life for older adults and help keep them independent for as long as possible,” said Etienne. “We like to say that it takes a special person to become a Home Instead CAREGiver…not a special degree. It can be a rewarding career for individuals from every walk of life and age group.”

Additional growth in the industry is expected for years to come. According to the United Nations, the global population over the age of 65 is expected to triple to 426 million by the year 2050. As a result of this rapid population shift, there will be an increased need for passionate and dedicated individuals in the industries that support the needs of older adults.

For more information about career opportunities at Home Instead, training and benefits, or to apply for a caregiving position, visit HomeInstead.com/careers or call (253) 943-1603.

ABOUT HOME INSTEAD

Founded in 1994 in Omaha, Nebraska, the Home Instead® franchise network provides personalized care, support and education to enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today, the network is the world’s leading provider of in-home care services for seniors, with more than 1,200 independently owned and operated franchises that provide more than 80 million hours of care annually throughout the United States, Canada and 13 other countries. Local Home Instead offices employ approximately 90,000 CAREGiversSM worldwide who provide basic support services that enable seniors to live safely and comfortably in their own homes for as long as possible. Home Instead franchise owners partner with clients and their family members to help meet varied individual needs. Services span the care continuum – from providing personal care to specialized Alzheimer’s care and hospice support. Also available are family caregiver education and support resources. Visit HomeInstead.com. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.