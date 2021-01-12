A Statement From the Tacoma City Council on Recent Events in National and State Capitols

Last Wednesday, we witnessed a violent attack on our democracy.

The peaceful transfer of presidential power, required by the U.S. Constitution, was forcefully interrupted by those who refuse to accept the results of a free and fair election.

We saw public servants and others in our national and state capitols directly threatened by a mob that represents the ugliest of ideologies, brandishing racism, xenophobia, and taking anti-democratic action. The individuals involved do not represent the values our country was founded on and can, under no definition, be considered patriots.

Today, we join together as a Tacoma City Council to condemn these acts and the individuals who instigated and encouraged them.

We call on all elected leaders to condemn this. As a city, and as a nation, we must unequivocally reject these violent, racist, anti-democratic efforts.

The actions of these extremists are in direct opposition to the values of our city.

Tacoma embraces civic participation and honors every vote. Tacoma is a Welcoming City to those of different backgrounds. As a City Council, we have committed to transform Tacoma’s city government into an anti-racist institution. The City of Tacoma acknowledges each person’s right to freedom of conscience, freedom of speech and the right to assemble and protest. But, the violence perpetrated upon our nation’s capitol last week fueled by lies and racism and malevolent intent represents nothing less than a direct threat to our democratic values and institutions, and must be condemned by the strongest means possible.

Tacoma is also a compassionate city. We share the belief that each of us has the ability to make Tacoma a more welcoming, connected, resilient and vibrant community by listening and serving others with love. We resolve our differences respectfully and with compassion, not with violent insurgencies.

Now, more than ever, it is a time to remind ourselves we’re together in this purpose.

While last Wednesday’s events were despicable, they did not stop our U.S. Congress from completing their constitutional duties and affirming the results of the presidential election. We are strengthened by the unwavering resolve our congressional representatives displayed, and we express our support for our federal delegation for putting their lives on the line, as well as the continuing efforts to pursue those responsible and hold them accountable for their actions.

The Tacoma City Council brings the same resolve to protecting our democracy and the values of the people of Tacoma.

As the nation continues to move forward from these violent acts, we pray for the families of those who lost loved ones and those who suffered injuries in Wednesday’s events.