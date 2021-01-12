143 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths confirmed Jan. 12

On Jan. 12, we confirmed 143 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths, all with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Central Pierce County.

A man in his 70s from Lakewood.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 60s from Frederickson.

A man in his 60s from East Pierce county.

Today’s case count is likely an undercount due to a lab processing delay with the state reporting system.

We’re starting to see an increase in cases. It’s too early yet to say if the overall positivity rate is increasing. The 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

We reported 4,005 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 286.1. Our totals are 28,725 cases and 339 deaths. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 444.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 395.3 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

