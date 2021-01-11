Washington Sees Decline in Mental Health

Submitted by UnitedHealthcare of Washington.

A new study finds that Washingtonians who reported feeling “frequent mental health distress” increased 25% between 2014 and 2019. The finding, part of United Health Foundation’s annual “America’s Health Rankings” report, aligns with nationwide trends, which show that the percentage of adults who reported their mental health was “not good” 14 or more days in the past 30 days — increased by 11% nationally between 2018 and 2019 alone. This is an increase of nearly 1.3 million adults.

The study’s findings further highlight the importance of behavioral health support resources such as mental health professionals for Washingtonians, especially as many locals are challenged with feelings of anxiety and depression amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report, which evaluates a state’s health based on factors including social, economic, physical and clinical factors, also found that while more people are reporting mental health concerns, Washington has increased the number of mental health providers statewide to about 413 mental health providers per 100,000 people. Oregon also saw a significant increase in mental health providers.

For more information about the study and Washington’s results, click here (www.americashealthrankings.org/explore/annual/state/WA).