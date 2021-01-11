Library Board discusses diversity, equity and inclusion and other issues

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss diversity, equity and inclusion, its agreement with the Pierce County Library Foundation, and other issues at its Board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 3:30 p.m.

Equity, diversity and inclusion. The Board will continue its review and discussion of the Library’s development of an overall strategic and action plan for diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism to advance the Library’s commitment to these principles. The Library is in the process of hiring a consultant to assist in assessing current culture, structures and organizational readiness to develop a long-term equity, diversity and inclusion plan to better serve and engage with the community. Also at the meeting, the Board will review recent updates proposed to its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Equal Employment Opportunity and Anti-Harassment policies.

Pierce County Library Foundation agreement with the Library System. At the meeting, the Board of Trustees expects to approve an agreement for the Pierce County Library Foundation to conduct work and raise funds to support valued library services. The foundation’s volunteer board of directors advocates for the Library System and invests in its service to ensure access to library services for all individuals.

More information about board meeting: www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/