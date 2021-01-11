Lakewood First Lions Club hosting drive through Crab Feed Fundraiser

Happy 2021 from the Lakewood First Lions Club, which hopes that you and yours are doing well, despite the awful pandemic that we are all enduring.

For those of you who have participated in past Crab Feeds and Dances, thank you. We hope that you will join us for our 2021 version of dining on these delicious crustaceans (dancing must wait until the pandemic is over!).

Our Lions Club would like to offer you a drive-through dinner as an alternate way to enjoy our Crab Feed hospitality and help out our Lakewood community.

Menu: a whole crab, clam chowder, cole slaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, corn muffin and a cookie.

Place: Drive-through pickup at Lakewood’s Steilacoom Park

Time: 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021

Price: $50 per person

To purchase tickets, go to www.paypal.com

If you already have a PayPal account, click on SEND Then click on SEND MONEY Enter your own personal email and password In the send money box, type Lakewood1stLions@hotmail.com Then list the total amount ($50 per person).

If you do not have a PayPal account, please create one on line. It’s free and easy. Simply follow their directions, then continue using the directions listed above. LAST DAY TO RESERVE A MEAL IS FRIDAY, FEB. 5th.

All proceeds go towards improving our Lakewood community so please support us.