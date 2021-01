LPD Case #21-00401257: On Monday, January 4, 2021, the victim, Julian F. Wheeler — a Lakewood, Washington, resident, and former 2020 Presidential Elector — found a note on the porch of his home. It contained the message “MAGA DEATH TO ELECTORS.” Upon in-person contact with Lakewood Police and an on-site investigation, evidence was secured. The case remains active. Tips or information can be called into the Lakewood Police Department at (253) 830-5000.

