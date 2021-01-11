296 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths confirmed Jan. 11

On Jan. 11, we confirmed 296 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths.

A man in his 80s from South Hill. It is unknown if he had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Lake Tapps/Sumner area. She had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from East Pierce county. It is unknown if he had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s for Tacoma. It is unknown if he had underlying health conditions.

We’re starting to see an increase in cases. It’s too early yet to say if the overall positivity rate is increasing. The 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

We reported 4,069 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 290.6. Our totals are 28,583 cases and 334 deaths. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 451.1.

