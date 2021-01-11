18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Ceremony – Virtual Event

The City of Lakewood is excited to announce that it will be having its 18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Ceremony in 2021. Due to COVID-19, this event is scheduled to be held virtually on Thursday, January 14th at 6:00 p.m.

The pre-recorded event will include a 30-minute video featuring various community members, performances by local artists, and a keynote speaker. More information, including a full event program, on the event will be posted to this site shortly.

Date: Thursday, January 14th

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Virtual. The event’s video will be posted on this page, as well as the City’s and partner organization’s social media accounts.

City’s Facebook

City’s Parks and Recreation Facebook

City’s YouTube

City’s Twitter

The pre-recorded event will be posted at 6:00 p.m. on January 14th and will be viewable any time after that.