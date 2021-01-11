18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Ceremony – Virtual Event

The City of Lakewood is excited to announce that it will be having its 18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Ceremony in 2021. Due to COVID-19, this event is scheduled to be held virtually on Thursday, January 14th at 6:00 p.m.
The pre-recorded event will include a 30-minute video featuring various community members, performances by local artists, and a keynote speaker. More information, including a full event program, on the event will be posted to this site shortly.
Date: Thursday, January 14th
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Location: Virtual. The event’s video will be posted on this page, as well as the City’s and partner organization’s social media accounts.
City’s Parks and Recreation Facebook
The pre-recorded event will be posted at 6:00 p.m. on January 14th and will be viewable any time after that.
Leave a Reply