Promising Futures: Lakes High School senior Tyson Gilmore

Our Promising Futures student this week is Lakes High School senior Tyson Gilmore.

He doesn’t remember a time when he wasn’t interested in playing music and drawing or painting. Those lifelong passions are still with him today.



Tyson started playing percussion as a sixth grader at Hudtloff Middle School. He now plays in the wind ensemble and jazz band at Lakes. After years of asking his parents for a drum set, he eventually bought his own so he can practice and rock out at home.

“I love how versatile being a drummer can be,” he said. “There are so many different ways and instruments you can play as a percussionist.”



Tyson has dreams of being a full-time artist for his career. In fact, he has already sold some of his art. He does commissions for friends and sells his artwork on consignment at Game Over Videogames in the Tacoma Mall.



“I am really hoping I can make a full career out of it rather than art just being something I do on the side,” he said.