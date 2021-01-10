Letter: Power and Hypocrisy, A Scary Duo

Submitted by Jason Medley.

I would like to start by saying I do not condone violence. I do not agree with the events that occurred last week, nor do I agree with the events that occurred over the summer of 2020. This letter is not attempting to be a political statement. This letter is fueled by frustration.

Has the blatant hypocrisy by the powerful left anyone angry, frustrated, helpless? Why can some say and do whatever they want? Why was Martin Luther King being quoted when the events of the summer of 2020 happened, and the events this week are considered villainous.

Every single day we hear stories by the powerful in this country that are completely hypocritical. The BLM riots were supported, and even encouraged by members of Congress and even local City Council members in Seattle; yet the events at the Capitol building were condemned by the same people.

The message is very clear, it is okay, even encouraged, to destroy/occupy some people’s places of business or the neighborhoods that they live in, but not others.

When the capitol building was being assaulted by, “rioters” it was the end of the world. When the Seattle Police Department building, private businesses, and other federal buildings were being assaulted it was by “peaceful protesters.” The situation in Seattle and Portland was not remedied until, “protesters” showed up at, and damaged the mayor’s homes. The hypocrisy is sickening.

People need to think about what they are doing. We can only blame the powerful for the hypocrisy so much. It really comes back to us; we have voted these hypocrites into office. Educate yourself and think before you vote. Also, remember that showing your identification is required to cash a check, or get on an airplane; but is racist when you go to vote. Ah the hypocrisy!

