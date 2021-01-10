293 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Jan. 10

On Jan. 10, we confirmed 293 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Today, we discovered 82 duplicate cases reported yesterday through human error. The correct number for Jan. 9 is 289 cases. We also discovered 51 duplicate cases reported on Dec. 28 and 29 and have removed them from our totals. We continue to review our data processes and make corrections — even during high case count volumes — to give you the most accurate counts. We have adjusted our cumulative case count and 14-day averages accordingly.

We’re starting to see an increase in cases. It’s too early yet to say if the overall positivity rate is increasing. The 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

We reported 3,888 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 277.7. Our totals are 28,303 cases and 330 deaths. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 431.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 405.3 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

