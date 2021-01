Graham Fire & Rescue Firefighters and Paramedics have started receiving their first doses of the #COVID19 vaccine. Over 80% of emergency calls our crews respond to are medical related, and in 2020, we responded to more than 177 known COVID-19 related calls.

Graham Fire & Rescue Firefighters and Paramedics have started receiving their first doses of the #COVID19 vaccine.

Over 80% of emergency calls our crews respond to are medical related, and in 2020, we responded to more than 177 known COVID-19 related calls. ? pic.twitter.com/9XM006cl9f — Graham Fire & Rescue (@GrahamFireWa) January 8, 2021