EDB holding free webinars on the Second Round of the Paycheck Protection Program

The Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County (EDB) is holding free webinars on the Second Round of the Paycheck Protection Program on January 14, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Webinar speaker line-up includes:

U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer , WA-6 th Congressional District

, WA-6 Congressional District Linda Womack , Director, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) – Tacoma Business Center

, Director, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) – Tacoma Business Center Desiree Albrecht , Economic Development Specialist, Small Business Administration (SBA)

, Economic Development Specialist, Small Business Administration (SBA) Steve Burke , Business Advisor, Western Washington Regional Manager, Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

, Business Advisor, Western Washington Regional Manager, Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Maria Carbullido, Vice President, Hub Branch Manager, Sound Community Bank

Sound Community Bank Ezgi Uçaner-Flor , Chief Credit Officer, Business Impact NW

, Chief Credit Officer, Business Impact NW Walter McLaughlin , Senior Vice President and SBA Manager, Banner Bank

, Senior Vice President and SBA Manager, Banner Bank Jimmy Ng , Business Banking Relationship Manager, KeyBank

, Business Banking Relationship Manager, KeyBank Maria Stark , Stark Bookkeeping – QuickBooks Pro Specialist, Alii Business Group

, Stark Bookkeeping – QuickBooks Pro Specialist, Alii Business Group Ivan Golovkin, Project Specialist, Minority Business Development Agency – Tacoma Business Center