All initial unemployment claims and continued claims increased Dec. 27-Jan. 2

During the week of December 27- January 2, there were 29,651 initial regular unemployment claims (up 54.5 percent from the prior week) and 557,419 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (up 12.1 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 201 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.

Initial claims for regular unemployment, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and continued/ongoing claims for regular benefits all increased over the week.

The initial regular claims figures include new and restarted claims. The 54.5 percent increase in initial regular claims occurred across all industry sectors over the week. Seasonal layoffs in construction and increases in initial claims from the accommodation and food services sector drove the largest increase in new jobless claims last week. Initial regular claims in the construction sector increased by 1,612 over the week to 4,941 total regular initial claims, while initial regular claims in the Accommodation and Food Services sector increased by 1,001 over the week to 3,096 initial claims. The other industry sectors that experienced substantial increases in initial claims over the week were in Retail trade (+774) and Manufacturing (+707). The increases in retail trade are partly associated with post-holiday layoffs in the retail trade sector.

A total of 90,846 Washingtonians have also received $49.9 million in Pandemic Relief Payments (PRP). The PRP is a one-time payment of $550 for some recipients of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits. You can learn more about these payments on our website.

In the week ending January 2nd, ESD paid out over $182.7 million for 316,175 individual claims. Since the crisis began in March, ESD has paid more than $13.4 billion in benefits to over a million Washingtonians. (this total does not include the $49.9 million in PRP payments sent last week).

Unemployment claim type Week ofDecember 27-January 2 Week ofDecember 20-December 26 Week ofDecember 13-December 19 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 29,651 19,192 17,596 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 5,818 3,918 3,711 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Extended benefit (EB) initial claims 42,595 14,127 13,435 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 479,355 460,133 424,170 Total claims 557,419 497,370 458,912

Note: Detailed claims data and charts by county, industry and occupation will be included in this release on a monthly basis. You can find detailed claims data anytime on the ESD website.