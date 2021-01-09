371 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Jan. 9

On Jan. 9, we confirmed 371 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

We’re starting to see an increase in cases that can’t be attributed to holiday fluctuations. It’s too early yet to say if the overall positivity rate is increasing. The 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

We reported 3,826 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 273.3. Our totals are 28,140 cases and 330 deaths. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 424.2.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 402.5 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

