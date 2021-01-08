University Place Chief’s Corner for January 2021

I’m pleased to announce that we will host a Public Safety Forum on Thursday, Feb. 4. Last year’s Public Safety Forum was held in person, shortly before we were forced to hold gatherings virtually. Although we will have to hold this year’s event via Microsoft Teams, I am hopeful participation will equal — or surpass — the 50 residents and business owners who joined us last February.

In advance of the Forum, I invite you to send me your questions, ideas and concerns. I will do my best to provide the answers you seek and encourage everyone to listen respectfully and with open minds. This is how we can continue to serve as a model for other communities and demonstrate our commitment to effective police/community partnership.

And in the meantime, don’t forget to check out the videos from our Fall Public Safety Academy on the City’s YouTube channel. All of the sessions are now posted and provide an opportunity for you to increase your understanding of law enforcement in University Place, including the important information presented in these three new videos:

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Erik Clark discusses how officers are trained to address difficult encounters, including:

An overview of Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) Curriculum

Annual State-sponsored required training for officers, including scenario-based re-enactments

How officers employ time, distance and shielding to defuse crisis situations

How deputies’ annual crisis intervention training features revolving content from experts on a variety of issues, including autism, traumatic brain injury, chemical dependency, mental illness, adult protective services (elderly), and implicit and explicit bias

MultiCare representatives Ross Moutier, Alex Brown and Viktoriya Rossiytseva explain how the Co-Responder program, a partnership between the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and mental health professionals, strives to:

Avoid jailing mentally ill subjects who commit minor crimes

Reduce the number of mentally ill subjects taken to local emergency rooms

Reduce the impact of frequent non-emergency calls from mentally ill patients

Partner with law enforcement for better outcomes and resources for subjects with mental illness

Dr. Loreli Thompson, a retired police officer and licensed clinical psychologist with significant experience in the fields of trauma and violence, covers:

The effects of trauma on an officer’s career and family

Coping strategies, safety nets and services available to law enforcement personnel

Impacts on the law enforcement officer’s family, including what to expect and how to stabilize home life