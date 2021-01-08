Steilacoom Town Administrator Jan. 8 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – January 19, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Planning Commission – January 11, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/86070874337

Civil Service Commission – February 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM.

Preservation and Review Board – January 27, 2021 at 6:30 PM.

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Organizational Chart:

The Town’s organization chart has been posted to the Town’s official website on the Administration page at: townofsteilacoom.org/DocumentCenter/View/2375/Town-of-Steilacoom-Org-Chart-2020

Recycle and Yardwaste Collection Schedules:

LeMay/Pierce County Refuse on their website provides a link that allows a resident to input their address and receive a schedule for their location for garbage, yardwaste, and recycle pick-up. The link is: www.lemaypiercecountyrefuse.com/

Planning and Community Development :

Public Notices for Applications:

On a trial basis, we are posting public notices for development applications on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org/. Current applications are:

Final Plat approval for Norberg Estates Phase II Comprehensive Plan revisions and zoning of the mill site at 4302 Chambers Creek Road.

Planning Commission Meeting:

The Steilacoom Planning Commission will continue their public hearing on Monday, January 11th, to redesignate and rezone the mill site property. The meeting is at 6:30 PM and may be accessed virtually via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86070874337

Community Services:

Childcare:

The Town provides childcare from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 71 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents

8 medical aid responses

26 suspicious circumstance/security checks

1 response for persons in crisis/welfare checks

14 traffic stops

1 confrontation involving a firearm. Investigation revealed this was an incident of mistaken address. No injuries suffered or crimes occurred.

Crimes against persons

No significant events to report

Crimes against property

2 incidents of motor vehicle hit and run

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please see the Public Safety webpage for more details: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on blowing sidewalks, street sweeping; open ditch maintenance; jetting culverts; sign repair and replacement; performed inspections on construction sites; along with other maintenance activities.

Rigney Road – Nonmotorized Improvements Project:

The Town is advertising for an engineering design consultant for the Rigney Road Nonmotorized Improvement Project. This is a partially federally funded project so an outside engineering firm is required along with WSDOT oversight.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew removed the Town Christmas tree; replaced lights at Town facilities; assisted the Water/Sewer crew; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted with the Christmas tree removal; inspected side-sewer replacements in the 2400 block of Birch Avenue, the 300 block of Second Street, and the 1200 block of Chambers Street; continued jetting select sewer mains; completed the annual sewer flow report and submitted it to Pierce County; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to a water leak at the Public Safety building; cleared a plugged sewer line in the men’s room at the Community Center; emptied garbage cans which continue to experience increased levels of use; and performed other maintenance activities.

Staff will be meeting with consulting engineers on Friday to inspect the Sunnyside Beach seawall and explore alternatives for repairs.

Other:

Christmas Treecycling:

The annual Christmas Treecycling Drop-Off will be held on the weekend of January 9th and 10th, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day at the Public Works (1030 Roe Street) utility yard. The annual event serves as a primary community recycling event and fund-raiser for Steilacoom Boy Scout Troop #71. A suggested minimum donation of $3.00 per tree will be collected in support of the Scouts.

We can only accept Christmas trees that have been cleaned of all decorations including lights, tinsel, garland, nailed-on bases, etc. Sorry, no flocked trees, wreaths or other vegetation accepted at this event.

Residents who subscribe to the curbside yardwaste recycling may cut up their cleaned trees and place them inside their yardwaste cart for pickup on their regularly scheduled day. Recycling your tree through our annual event supports both our community conservation efforts and the Scouts from Steilacoom Troop #71. Thank You and Happy Holidays!

COVID-19 Resources:

A study is available for in-home COVID testing in Pierce County (scanpublichealth.org/)

Helping Researchers and Public Health Leaders Track the Spread of Coronavirus

To slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), we need to learn more about it. The SCAN study is providing free at-home testing for COVID-19. The findings will help our research partners, including Public Health – Seattle & King County and Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, keep people informed and make the best possible, data-driven decisions to protect our community.

Enroll online anytime, and we will deliver a test kit to you within about 24 hours.

Washington Exposure Notifications – WA Notify

Washington Exposure Notifications (also known as WA Notify) is a new tool that works through smartphones, without sharing any personal information, to alert users if they may have been exposed to COVID-19. It is completely private and doesn’t know or track who you are or where you go.

WANotify: www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/WANotify

Isolation versus Quarantine differences from CDC/DOH:

www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/CaseInvestigationsandContactTracing/IsolationandQuarantineforCOVID19

Washington state releases COVID-19 vaccination tiers, timeline through April

The Washington state Department of Health will next prioritize for vaccination anyone who is 70 years and older and those who are 50 years and older and live-in multigenerational households, the department announced in a media briefing Wednesday.

In addition to the next tier of vaccinations, called B1, the department detailed through April who else would be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, in phases B2, B3 and B4.

The phases and who qualifies can be seen here.

Last month, the state decided to prioritize high-risk health-care workers, first responders and residents in long-term care facilities. The health department estimates that about 500,000 people qualify for vaccination in the top priority group, called Phase A1.

The state health department had received 522,550 doses of vaccine, between the Pfizer and Moderna products, so far, said Dr. Umair Shah, the state health secretary. Vaccine providers have administered at least 126,602 doses, Shah said, noting that data reporting of administration lags by about three days.

The health department plans to launch Jan. 18 an online questionnaire tool, called PhaseFinder, to help Washington residents identify when they are eligible to receive vaccine and where they could seek vaccination.

The tool will ask users questions about their age, location, occupation and living situation. Both the tool and the state’s plan rely on an honor system and for Washingtonians to faithfully represent themselves.

The state Department of Health has been regularly updating its interim plan to distribute vaccines, which was published in October and aims to ensure both equitable allocation of vaccine and maximum benefits to health and the functioning of society.

The state plan relies on a framework developed the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and also guidance from an independent group of scientists advising the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The department asked hospitals to use “clinical judgment” to provide the first vaccines for workers who are most at risk, prioritizing people who do not have a recent COVID-19 infection, those directly caring for COVID-19 patients and those performing higher risk procedures, such as intubating patients.

It also suggested prioritizing testing site staff, those handling COVID-19 specimens, high-risk first responders, health workers interacting with high-risk populations and those administering the vaccines, themselves.

Vaccine arrived in Washington state on Dec. 14., and the vaccination of health-care workers began the next day. The effort to vaccinate at long-term care facilities largely relies on a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies. That program launched Dec. 28 in Washington.

Public-health experts expected the early days of vaccination to be marked by logistics hiccups, with underfunded state and local public-health agencies, along with hospitals stressed by COVID-19, leading the effort to get vaccines into people’s arms. Indeed, the rollout in Washington has been uneven at times.

Early on, miscommunication between state the federal officials clouded the state’s expectations of vaccine supply, and shipments to hospitals were delayed or changed, confounding plans.

Some hospitals in rural areas report receiving an excess of vaccine for the number of people eligible in their communities for vaccination’s first phase. Meantime, many health-care providers who qualify to be vaccinated, but are not connected to a large medical system, have reported difficulty find sites to receive their first shots.

By the end of December, the state had received 356,650 doses of vaccine but only a fraction had made it into health-care workers’ arms.

As concern grew over the pace of vaccination, the health department expanded its guidance to allow vaccine to be administered to health-care workers who are not on the front lines against COVID-19.

Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday said he was feeling better about the state’s pace of vaccination, citing statistics provided by several larger hospitals that suggested they had been able to administer the majority of their allotments.