Obituary Notices – January 8, 2021

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral HomeMichael John Lovrovich; Margo Roselind Gross-Gove.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Michael Clark; Cindy Cowlin; Louise Doran; Gary Simon Fischer.

Fir Lane Memorial Park:  Jeffrey T. Nelson.

Powers Funeral Home:  Hazel Eilers; Filomena Letourneau.

Gaffney Funeral Home: Mary Julia (Dittman) Gole; Soledad “Chole” Castro; Donna Green; Josette Azure; Betty Peatross; Donna Garcia; Johnnie Sallean; Rosa Shwab.

Week’s Dryer MortuaryFilomena Letourneau.

Piper-Morley Funeral Home: Neal A. Jorgensen.

