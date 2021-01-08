515 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths confirmed Jan. 8

Note: January 7 report contained the incorrect total case count. It should have read 27,268.

On Jan. 8, we confirmed 515 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from East Pierce County. He had no known underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma. He had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma. He had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma. He had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Graham. He had underlying health conditions.

We’re starting to see an increase in cases that can’t be attributed to holiday fluctuations. It’s too early yet to say if the overall positivity rate is increasing.

Batch processing of tests at some labs can cause reporting delays. About 100 cases from between Christmas and New Years are in today’s case count. The 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

We reported 3,617 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 258.4. Our totals are 27,775 cases and 330 deaths. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 401.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 402.3 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

