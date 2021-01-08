Submitted by Associated Ministries.

The 15th annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Redeeming the Prophetic Vision interfaith community event will be pre-recorded and the video will debut on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2:00pm, followed by a live, virtual reception featuring local social justice organizations at 3:00pm. Free and open to the public; registration required for access to virtual reception meeting space. Visit website for details

This all-volunteer-organized interfaith and intergenerational community event is organized by The Conversation in partnership with Associated Ministries and Urban Grace Church.

We seek to honor Dr. King’s radical call for peace and justice for all people by helping our community to shine the light of his vision on our current local, national, and global situation; re-imagine unity across difference; renew our shared commitment to the path of social justice; and reconnect with peace and justice activists and advocates across our community.

As part of our efforts to fulfill these goals, we offer a distinctive community event that is intergenerational, multi-ethnic, and participatory, including: blessings from multiple faith and wisdom traditions; spoken word and music addressing civil rights and justice theme; a dramatic piece curated by playwright C. Rosalind Bell; and a keynote message from Dr. Dexter Gordon; and other local voices on how to extend Dr. King’s radical vision through individual and community action.

“The MLK Redeeming the Prophetic Vision service is powerful call to justice for our city that seeks to not merely memorialize the life of Rev. Dr. King, but uphold his prophetic call to justice. We come together as a community to share the sacred responsibility of committing to the vital work of justice in our world.” -Rev. Ben Robinson, Urban Grace Church

“Enlightening, provocative and motivating…inspires me to stay the course in the war for political and social justice.”-Eve Bowen, Community Advocate, Retired Teacher

During the service, we will honor persons with the annual Social Justice Award. This annual honor recognizes long-term work in the area of civil rights and social justice.

There will be a live virtual reception, hosted by The Conversation, at 3:00pm featuring local community organizations working for justice. Register to attend (free), learn about these organizations, and view the agenda.