LegallyBLACK Presents The People’s Public Forum: Hiring of Tacoma Interim Chief of Police

The People’s Public Forum on Friday January 8, 2021, 6:30-8:00 pm, is an educational event for the community to learn more about the recent hiring of the interim Tacoma Chief of Police, Mr. Michael Ake. This will be an opportunity for the community to understand directly from those who recruited and hired Mr. Michael Ake as well as from Mr. Ake himself on how he will be a transformational leader for the Tacoma City Police department.

Specifically, LegallyBLACK will be asking questions to learn more about the following:

the recruitment and hiring process for the new interim Tacoma Chief of Police,

the actions that he and the City of Tacoma will be taking to transform the policing in Tacoma and

the terms and conditions that would make this interim status into a permanent position.

The participants in the forum include:

Michael Ake, Interim Chief of Police, Tacoma Police Department

Keith Blocker, Deputy Mayor, City of Tacoma

Shelby Fritz, Assistant HR Director, City of Tacoma

Elizabeth Pauli, City Manager, City of Tacoma

Tadd Wille, Deputy City Manager, City of Tacoma, Chair of Search Committee

Mayor Victoria Woodards, City of Tacoma

The People’s Public Forum can be viewed by the public on the LegallyBLACK’s Facebook or Instagram live events on Friday January 8, 2021 from 6:30-8:00 pm.

To attend via Zoom go to Eventbrite to register:

Agenda includes introductions, LegallyBLACK-led Q&A, Open Q&A, Closing remarks

LegallyBLACK (an acronym) Brave, Lifted, Altruistic, Creative & Keen.

LegallyBLACK is dedicated to unifying modern day civil rights activists and grassroots organizations to eradicate racism and strengthen our communities.

www.WeAreLegallyBlack.com

Instagram: @WeAreLegallyBlack_

Facebook: @WeAreLegallyBLACK

Email: wearelegallyBLACK@gmail.com