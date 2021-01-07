CPSD Staff Spotlight: Idlewild Elementary School first grade teacher Megan Evans

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Idlewild Elementary School first grade teacher Megan Evans. She is in her fifth year at Idlewild and 13th overall in the district.

She was born and raised in Lakewood and got into teaching so that she could make a difference in her own community. “I only live a couple of streets away from where I grew up,” she said. “I wanted to try and make positive change in the city of Lakewood.”

Megan loves working with first graders and pointed to her ability to relate to them as one of her key strengths in the classroom.

“I am really into Disney movies like a lot of my students are,” she said. “I try to implement that into my teaching and it makes it fun for both me and the students.”