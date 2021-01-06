Where the Sidewalks End: Racist Urban Design and Crime Prevention

Tacoma, Wash. – What if crime prevention could be built into cities? A panel of local leaders will discuss how urban design meant to prevent crime instead reinforces systemic inequalities and racism, and how Tacoma is planning to avoid this.

The panel will be held as a free virtual event on January 22, 2021 from noon – 1:00 p.m. and will feature panelists Nick Bayard (Tacoma’s Office of Equity and Human Rights), Lauren Flemister (Community Planning Manager for the City of Seattle), Krystal Monteros (Vice Chair of the Commission on Disabilities) and moderator Tanisha Jumper (City of Tacoma Media and Communications Director).

Register in advance for this webinar. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. You can also view the event on Facebook live. Listen to a recording of the forum and hear a follow-up discussion on Channel 253’s Crossing Division podcast.

Save the date for future Friday Forum discussions on February 26 and March 26 focused on Racism in Transportation Policy.

The Downtown On the Go’s annual Friday Forum series is an opportunity to learn about transportation issues and opportunities in Tacoma, to discuss real challenges facing downtown commuters and residents, and to hear about new ideas in the transportation world. Thank you to the Friday Forum media sponsor, Channel 253.

