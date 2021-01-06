Strickland Announces Diverse and Inclusive Staff

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, just two days after being sworn in wearing a Korean hanbok on the House floor, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) announced staff hires in both her Washington, D.C. and District offices.

“We are putting together an outstanding team that will advocate for the people of WA-10 while reflecting the diversity of our nation in Congress. Remember, we work for you. We are here to deliver for our community, and bring some Washingtonian values to Congress in the process,” said Strickland.

Chief of Staff Andrew Noh is a Capitol Hill veteran, who most recently served as Chief of Staff to Congressman Harley Rouda (CA-48) and previously served under Congressman Jimmy Gomez (CA-34), Congresswoman Linda Sánchez (CA-38), and Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-27). Andrew received his M.A. in International Relations from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) and received his B.A. in Political Science from the City College of New York.

District Director Liz Larter will leverage her deep ties to Washington State to lead the District Team in delivering the highest standard of constituent services to WA-10. With more than seventeen years of experience in stakeholder engagement, reputation management, communications, political campaigns, and public policy, most recently leading the Public Affairs team at Edelman Pacific Northwest. Born and raised in Western Washington, Liz has worked and lived in both Washingtons and is a proud Mariners fan.

Communications Director Katrina Martell will spearhead the Communications Team and media outreach efforts. She most recently served as Communications Director and Policy Advisor for Congressman Alcee L. Hastings (FL-20), covering health, education, human trafficking prevention, and women’s rights, among other issue areas. In the 2020 election cycle, she served as Communications Director for DeFazio for Congress, helping to secure a top-tier, highly targeted U.S. House seat. A 2016 graduate of Columbia University with a B.A. in Economics and Political Science, Katrina is also a Senior Fellow with Humanity in Action.

Deputy District Director Dontae Payne will oversee outreach efforts and work with senior staff to develop and maintain strategic relationships with relevant stakeholders, including but not limited to local and state leaders, small businesses, and community groups. Originally from Philadelphia, PA, he most recently served as the South Sound and Olympic Peninsula Regional Representative in the Washington State Governor’s Office. Prior to serving on the governor’s External Affairs team, Dontae worked on the Governor’s Constituent Services Unit as a Caseworker and Executive Correspondence Manager. Dontae holds a M.P.A. and a B.A. from The Evergreen State College in Olympia, WA. He served on active duty in the U.S. Army for six years with two tours to Logar Province, Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. He re-enlisted to serve for two additional years at Joint Base Lewis-McChord until 2016. Dontae is looking forward to advancing Congresswoman Strickland’s priorities and building relationships with the community. Dontae currently resides in Olympia, WA with his family.

Director of Operations/Legislative Aide Lauren Meininger will be responsible for D.C. scheduling and office operations. Lauren previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Congressman Denny Heck (WA-10) where she handled scheduling, operations, and a legislative portfolio. Lauren is excited to begin work with Congresswoman Strickland and continue working alongside the constituents of Washington’s 10th District.

Legislative Director Hector Colón will lead the Legislative Team and serve as the Congresswoman’s chief liaison to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Previously, Hector served as the liaison to the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for Congressman Max Rose (NY-11), and was a legislative staffer for former House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joseph Crowley (NY-14). He is president of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Congressional Staff Association (LGBT CSA), and a member of the Congressional Hispanic Staff Association (CHSA). Hector is a proud alumnus of The City College of New York.

Director of Constituent Services Rebecca Snyder will lead the Constituent Services Team to ensure the residents of WA-10 are served in a timely, efficient, and supportive manner. Born in Aberdeen, WA to a large military family, she traveled extensively growing up. After graduating from Aberdeen’s Weatherwax High School, she enlisted in the U.S Navy, retiring as an Aviation Electronics Technician Chief Petty Officer. After retirement from the U.S. Navy, she served as a Caseworker/Academy Coordinator for Congressman Adam Smith (WA-9), focusing on Department of Defense (DoD) and Veterans Affairs (VA) issues. When Washington’s new 10th Congressional District was formed, she worked for Congressman Denny Heck (WA-10) as the Director of Constituent Services/Academy Coordinator. Rebecca is eager to continue to advocate for the constituents of Washington’s 10th district and is an avid Seattle sports teams fan.

Senior Outreach Representative Sean DeWitz will act as a liaison to federal, state, and local agencies and resolve casework correspondence for constituents of WA-10. Sean grew up in Fargo, ND and graduated from the University of North Dakota. Most recently, he worked on Congresswoman Strickland’s campaign team as her Finance Assistant / Scheduler. He has deep ties to the agricultural community coming from a family of dairy and beef farmers, and experience working with Tribal Nations in protecting their rights.

Office Locations:

The Washington D.C. Office is located at 1004 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515 and can be reached at (202) 225-9740. The Lakewood District Office is located at 6000 Main Street SW, Suite 3B, Lakewood,WA 98499 and can be reached at (253) 533-8332. The Lacey District Office is located at 420 College St SE Lacey, WA 98503.

Additional staff hires will be announced.