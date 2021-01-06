Sewer line work and potholing on Commerce resumes, including weekend of Jan. 8 at night

Starting January 4, crews resumed sewer work on Commerce Street from S. 9th Street to the crosswalk just north of the Theater District Station. In addition, the contractor will do potholing near and in the existing Link tracks and platform.

During this weekend, the contractor will completely close the Commerce St. and S. 9th St. intersection to do the potholing and sewer work from Friday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 11 at 5 a.m. Please follow the detour route on S. 7th St., Pacific Ave., S. 11th St., and Market St. and allow extra time to reach your destination – thank you.

Crews continue installing track on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way near Tacoma General and Mary Bridge hospitals, and began the track installation across 6th Avenue today, January 4. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To access the Emergency Department, please follow Martin Luther King Jr. Way south from Division Avenue and turn left at S. 5th St. Enter at S. 5th St. and exit through the alley to 6th Avenue. Please allow extra time to reach your destination – thank you. The contractor will be working in the 6th Ave and MLK Jr. Way intersection this Saturday, Jan 9 starting at 7 a.m.

In other areas, crews are paving on MLK Jr. Way from S. 17th St. to S. 19th St., and will finish this work and open MLK Jr. Way in this area by tomorrow, Jan. 5. The contractor is installing the raceway and track on E. 25th St. near the Operations and Maintenance Facility. Crews are installing temporary signals at the intersection of I St. and Division Ave this week, and will work on the traction power substation along Stadium Way.

During the week of Jan 11, crews plan to start installing track on Division Avenue from Yakima Ave to I St, and install signals and lighting at the MLK Jr. Way and S. 11th St. intersection. In addition, crews will survey the underground fiber along the existing Tacoma Link route at night, starting as soon as the night of Jan 11.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 9th Street, Division Avenue, I Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, 6th Avenue, S. 17th Street, S. 18th Street, and E. 25th Street.

When

Week of January 4

Where

Commerce Street between S. 9th St. and crosswalk north of Theater District Station – street closure during working hours; southbound closure during non-working hours.

Commerce Street and S. 9th St. – intersection closure from Friday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 11 at 5 a.m. Follow the detour on S. 7th St., Pacific Ave., S. 11th St., and Market St.

Division Avenue and I Street intersection – lane restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 7th Street to Jackson Hall — northbound lane closure. Follow the detour on S. J St.

6th Avenue east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 17th St. to S. 19th St. – street closure. Follow the detour on S. J St. Street to open by end of day on Jan 5.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 18th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

E. 25th Street from E. G St. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.