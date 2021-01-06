Pierce County Council chooses leadership for 2021, welcomes new members

Pierce County Councilmember Derek Young was elected Council Chairman for 2021 by his peers at a Jan. 5 regular meeting. A day earlier, four new members were sworn into office.

Additional leadership positions selected Tuesday included Councilmember Dave Morell as vice chairman and Councilmember Marty Campbell as executive pro tem.

The chairman presides at all regular council meetings, while the vice chairman presides in the absence of the chairman. The executive pro tem is a councilmember selected to perform some of the County Executive’s duties in the event of the executive’s absence or temporary disability.

At a Jan. 4, 2021 special meeting, Council’s newest members officially took office. They include District 2 representative Hans Zeiger, District 3 representative Amy Cruver, District 4 representative Ryan Mello and District 6 representative Jani Hitchen.

“I am excited about this new group of councilmembers because they each bring unique backgrounds and policy passions,” Chairman Young said. “With the year we just had, there’s much to accomplish heading into 2021 and this Council is eager to roll up its sleeves and get to work.”

Young was elected to the Pierce County Council in 2015. He represents District 7. He formerly served as exec pro tem. During his time on Council he has chaired the Community Development and Human Services committees and served on the Public Safety and Rules and Operations committees.

Morell was elected to the Pierce County Council in 2019 and served as Council vice chairman in 2020. He represents District 1. Prior to joining Council, Morell was state representative for the 25th Legislative District and served as fire commissioner for Central Pierce County Fire and Rescue.

Campbell also joined Council in 2019 and represents District 5. Campbell previously served on the Tacoma City Council from 2010-2017 and as Deputy Mayor of Tacoma in 2013.

Council is expected to vote on its standing committee leadership at its Jan. 12, 2021 3 p.m. regular meeting.