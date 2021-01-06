PARC to be celebrated in virtual event January 13

The City of Tacoma and Metro Parks Tacoma present a virtual celebration of Public Art Reaching Community (PARC), the hands-on professional public art education program, to be held on January 13, 2021 from 12 – 1 pm on Zoom. Launched in spring of 2020, 12 artists participated in a learning and mentorship cohort designed to develop talent from emerging artists in the community.

The final project concludes with the creation of temporary art experiences under the theme of Long Distance. The projects focus on remaining connected during the physical distancing required by COVID-19. These projects are underway in the community now, and more information can be found on Metro Parks website. The virtual program will highlight two projects, including a Q&A session with the artists:

I Am Here for You by Sophia Munic

A short video compilation of people interacting with soft sculptures, crafted to represent ‘hugs’. “This project

examines how our relationship to physical touch has changed during the pandemic, how we are soft with

ourselves and others, and how we find comfort…” said Munic.

by Sophia Munic A short video compilation of people interacting with soft sculptures, crafted to represent ‘hugs’. “This project examines how our relationship to physical touch has changed during the pandemic, how we are soft with ourselves and others, and how we find comfort…” said Munic. Meott Magazine by Monica YoRam Yi

Meott means ‘cool’ in Korean. The project features submissions from Koreans living in the US. Content

was solicited from the community, and includes both Korean and English text. The publication will be

distributed for free in accessible community locations including grocery stores, pharmacies, churches, and

hiking spots.

To watch the virtual presentation on Zoom, use this link, Webinar ID: 819 0555 1977 and Passcode: 775455 or view it live on the City of Tacoma’s Facebook page.

Park Commissioner Andrea Smith, Artist Sophia Munic, and Office of Arts & Cultural Vitality staff Rebecca Solverson will also appear on TV Tacoma’s Cityline on January 6 to discuss Long Distance. Cityline can be viewed live on the City of Tacoma’s Facebook page or on TV Tacoma on Click! (via Rainier Connect) and on Comcast.

Public Art Reaching Community is part of Metro Parks Tacoma’s 1% for the Arts commitment, funded by a portion of the 2014 capital bond. PARC has created an opportunity for Tacoma-area artists to gain skills in public art and engagement while creating artwork for their community on a neighborhood scale. Under the direction of lead mentor artist Elisheba Johnson, the artists learned to create public art through a combination of online classes, presentations, and mentorship sessions led by experts in the field. Artists who participate in the training will be eligible to compete for at least five permanent public art projects in Tacoma. The City of Tacoma’s Office of Arts & Cultural Vitality manages this program on behalf of Metro Parks.

The post PARC to be celebrated in virtual event January 13 appeared first on Metro Parks Tacoma.