Lakewood City Council to discuss street lights in Oakbrook at Jan. 7 meeting

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. (click link for meeting agenda). The purpose of the special meeting is the Oakbrook Neighborhood Street Light Project.

The state legislative leadership approved the extension of Proclamation 20-28 modifying the Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) and Public Records Act (PRA) through January 19, 2021; as a result City Hall Council Chambers will not be open for this City Council Special meeting. For more information on the waiver extension see here.

Residents can virtually attend the City Council Special Meeting by watching live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa

Those who do not have access to YouTube can participate via Zoom by either visiting zoom.us or calling by telephone: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 868 7263 2373.

If you have questions regarding accessing the virtual meeting please contact City Clerk Briana Schumacher at bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us or 253-983-7705.