All are invited to attend Bates Technical College’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. event, which will be held via Zoom, on Monday, Jan. 11 at Noon.

You can register to attend the event here.

Civic leader and former Bates Technical College President Lyle Quasim will serve as keynote speaker, and Associated Student Government leader Kimberly Nwankolo will serve as student speaker.

