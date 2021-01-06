243 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths confirmed Jan. 6

On Jan. 6, we confirmed 243 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths:

A man in his 30s from Parkland. He had no known underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Gig Harbor. He had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma. He had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from South Hill. She had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60s from Spanaway. He had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from Tacoma. He had underlying health conditions.

We are reporting 9 deaths today. Most of these occurred in the last two weeks of December. We don’t report COVID-19 deaths until the death certificate process is complete. For more, see this blog.

Because of the holidays, we may see more daily case count fluctuations. So, the 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

We reported 3,575 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 255.4. Our totals are 26,966 cases and 321 deaths. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 396.3.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 390.0 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

