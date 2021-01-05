Booster Songs for the City of Destiny

Submitted by Tacoma Historical Society.

In the early decades of the 20th century, “booster songs” were a common musical form of civic pride all around the country. Tacoma, full of energy to promote the “City of Destiny” both within the region and nationally, produced several such songs.

Kim Davenport will share the stories behind several of the songs, images from the sheet music and its colorful cover artwork, as well as performances of a few examples, with the assistance of a student musician from the UPS School of Music.

Tacoma Historical Society January Virtual Meeting will be held on Monday, January 11 at 7pm

This event will also include the presentation of our annual “Star of Destiny” award – tune in to find out who we are recognizing for 2020!

Join us on our YouTube Channel or Facebook Page to watch live!