210 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths confirmed Jan. 5

On Jan. 5, we confirmed 210 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths:

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma. He had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma. He had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 100s from Tacoma. She had with underlying health conditions.

Because of the holidays, we may see more daily case count fluctuations. So, the 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

We reported 3,673 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 262.4. Our totals are 26,723 cases and 312 deaths. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 407.2.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 373.6 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

