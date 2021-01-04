Steilacoom Town Council’s Jan. 5 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of December 1, 2020
- Approval of Payroll Checks #115005- #115010 in the amount of $213,679.97 and Payroll Checks #115083 – #115090 in the amount of $147,262.44
- Approval of Claims Checks #115033 – #115082 in the amount of $278,601.53 and Manual Check #115004 in the amount of $4,710.08 and Approval of Claims Checks #115124 – #115186 in the amount of $112,439.01 and Approval of Claims Checks #115187 – #115188 in the amount of $266,623.00
- Removal of Properties from the Historic District Contributing Properties Listing (AB 3042) (Ordinance #1633)
- Adoption of 2018 Building and Fire Codes (AB 3044) (Ordinance #1634)
- Correction of Zoning Map (AB 3045) (Resolution #1188)
- Continuation of Hearing for Norberg Estates Phase II (AB 3046)
- Cafeteria Plan Adoption (AB 3047) (Resolution #1187)
- Modification to the Animal Control Regulations (AB 3049) (Ordinance #1635)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- New Items
- Public Safety Collective Bargaining Agreement – January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2022 (AB 3043) (*)
- Limited Scope of Work – Marietta Lift Station (AB 3048) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session1. Short-Term Rentals
