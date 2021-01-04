The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council’s Jan. 5 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link.

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  1. Pledge of Allegiance
  1. Consent Agenda
    1.  Minutes of December 1, 2020
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #115005- #115010 in the amount of $213,679.97 and Payroll Checks #115083 – #115090 in the amount of $147,262.44
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #115033 – #115082 in the amount of $278,601.53 and Manual Check #115004 in the amount of $4,710.08 and Approval of Claims Checks #115124 – #115186 in the amount of $112,439.01 and Approval of Claims Checks #115187 – #115188 in the amount of $266,623.00
    4. Removal of Properties from the Historic District Contributing Properties Listing (AB 3042) (Ordinance #1633)
    5. Adoption of 2018 Building and Fire Codes (AB 3044) (Ordinance #1634)
    6. Correction of Zoning Map (AB 3045) (Resolution #1188)
    7. Continuation of Hearing for Norberg Estates Phase II (AB 3046)
    8. Cafeteria Plan Adoption (AB 3047) (Resolution #1187)
    9. Modification to the Animal Control Regulations (AB 3049) (Ordinance #1635)
  2. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  3. New Items
    1. Public Safety Collective Bargaining Agreement – January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2022 (AB 3043) (*)
    2. Limited Scope of Work – Marietta Lift Station (AB 3048) (*)
  4. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  5. Study Session1.  Short-Term Rentals

