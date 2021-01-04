Steilacoom Town Council’s Jan. 5 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link.

Call to Order and Roll Call

Pledge of Allegiance

Consent Agenda Minutes of December 1, 2020 Approval of Payroll Checks #115005- #115010 in the amount of $213,679.97 and Payroll Checks #115083 – #115090 in the amount of $147,262.44 Approval of Claims Checks #115033 – #115082 in the amount of $278,601.53 and Manual Check #115004 in the amount of $4,710.08 and Approval of Claims Checks #115124 – #115186 in the amount of $112,439.01 and Approval of Claims Checks #115187 – #115188 in the amount of $266,623.00 Removal of Properties from the Historic District Contributing Properties Listing (AB 3042) (Ordinance #1633) Adoption of 2018 Building and Fire Codes (AB 3044) (Ordinance #1634) Correction of Zoning Map (AB 3045) (Resolution #1188) Continuation of Hearing for Norberg Estates Phase II (AB 3046) Cafeteria Plan Adoption (AB 3047) (Resolution #1187) Modification to the Animal Control Regulations (AB 3049) (Ordinance #1635) Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items New Items Public Safety Collective Bargaining Agreement – January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2022 (AB 3043) (*) Limited Scope of Work – Marietta Lift Station (AB 3048) (*) Reports: Mayor Staff – Administrator/Attorney Council Study Session1. Short-Term Rentals