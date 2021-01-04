Is there a book doctor in the house?

A rotating panel of authors with great experience and many published books between them will give you tips for getting your book going from idea to print to launch.

The Book Doctors – Thursday, January 7 – 2:00 pm Pacific Time – zoom virtual monthly event

This is not a program where aspiring authors read their prose to each other.

The Book Doctors is designed to keep you going in the right direction to get the book you’ve always wanted on the market. And have fun too, using workshops, short talks from experts and useful guidance. In this January 7 session, The Suburban Times’ own Susanne Bacon will tell how to get started when writing a book – explaining what steps she takes as to organizing, structuring, research, actual beginning?

You’re asking if Susanne has experience with published books. She has written 10 books.

Come prepared to take notes. Be sure to join us for both The Book Doctors and Coffee Chat and Change the World by registering at:

New Coffee Chats: January 11 and 25 – Coffee Chat (and change the world) 9:00 am Pacific Time

Special guests, resources and fun. More details as they become available but count on favorite Chef Anessa McClendon who is going how to use the Pantone Colors of the Year in a fragrant, colorful dish of satay. I do not know why. She does not say why, but satay is really, really good, no matter what color it is.

We’ll have a craft demonstration from the folks at Room to Craft and of course our special surprise guest. Well, no, if I told you who it was, it wouldn’t be a surprise.

